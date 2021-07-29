The Tapia name continues to live on in the sport of boxing this Saturday night at the Inn of the Mountain Gods in Mescalero, New Mexico. Festivities will kick off at noon with a string of amateur bouts. Johnny Tapia’s son Johnny Lorenzo Tapia will be making his amateur debut. Pro bouts will begin at 6:30pm. A total of eight bouts are set to take place. Several boxers are scheduled to make their pro debut. The co-main event will be former featherweight contender Antonio Escalante (29-10, 20 KOs) of El Paso, Texas taking on Adam Ochoa (5-2-1, 3 KOs) of Amarillo, Texas. The main event will be Josh Torres (22-7-2, 13 KOs) of Albuquerque, New Mexico fighting Jose Morales (8-9) of Lubbock, Texas.

Special guests including former world champions Daniel Ponce De Leon, James Toney, and Zab Judah will be in attendance.

A press conference is scheduled for 1PM and the weigh-ins to follow. Both open to the public.

A Johnny Tapia merchandise table will be available for fans.

“The legacy continues,” says promoter Teresa Tapia. The event will be put on by Team Tapia Promotions.

The card will be available to watch on the Universe Network / channel 111. Free to view. Tickets available on Ticketmaster.com. Search Warriorz on the Rez.

Former Fightnews.com® writer Christian Schmidt to be the ring announcer.