July 29, 2021
Boxing News

UFC Fightpass card canceled

Tonight’s Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions card in Mexico, slated to be streamed live on UFC Fightpass, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. “COVID-19 is on the rise, and we needed to protect our fighters, as well as respect the local boxing commission’s restrictions,” RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said. “We fully expect to continue promoting shows again in Mexico after conditions there improve.”

