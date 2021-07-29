Tonight’s Roy Jones Jr. Boxing Promotions card in Mexico, slated to be streamed live on UFC Fightpass, has been canceled due to COVID-19 issues. “COVID-19 is on the rise, and we needed to protect our fighters, as well as respect the local boxing commission’s restrictions,” RJJ Boxing CEO and co-founder Keith Veltre said. “We fully expect to continue promoting shows again in Mexico after conditions there improve.”
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.