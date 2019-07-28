July 28, 2019
Boxing Results

Suzuki defeats Saito, wins Japanese 118lb belt

By Joe Koizumi
Photos by Naoki Fukuda

The new champion’s face looked like a loser rather than a victor—with the grotesquely swollen cheek. Top ranked Yusuke Suzuki (11-4, 7 KOs), 117.75, captured the Japanese national bantamweight belt as he made a good start, swept the first three sessions with ease, withstood furious retaliations of defending champ Yuta Saito (12-10-3, 9 KOs), 117.75, and showed his surge in later rounds, winning a unanimously verdict (all 97-93) over gory and give-and-take ten on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan.
Suzukisaito
It was the second title go of a triple main event, and the prefight favorite Saito revealed that he wasn’t so good at coping with the southpaw challenger, who had the upper hand nearly throughout the contest.

Mishiro halts Takenaka, keeps OPBF 130lb belt
Shigeoka wins vacant WBO AP 105lb belt

