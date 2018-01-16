Superfly 2 Kickoff Press Conference

By Miguel Maravilla

Superfly 2 was officially announced Tuesday afternoon in Los Angeles as the press conference was held at the Palm Restaurant.

Super Flyweights former world champion and #1 ranked mandatory challenger Juan Francisco “El Gallo” Estrada, (36-2, 25 KO’s), of Sonora, Mexico, former WBC world champion, Carlos “Principe” Cuadras, (36-2-1, 27 KO’s), of Mexico City and his opponent Mc Williams Arroyo, (16-3, 14 KO’s), of Fajardo, Puerto Rico along with four-time world champion Brian “The Hawaiian Punch” Viloria, (38-5, 22 KO’s) of Los Angeles, CA via Waipahu, Hawaii were all on hand as they will be in action next month on Saturday February 24 at the Forum in Inglewood, California live on HBO Boxing After Dark.

Opening up the press conference was 360 Promotions Tom Loeffler.

“We’re excited about Superfly 2. This is the first show with 360 Promotions. We’re glad to be back at the Forum. We’re excited to be coming back to HBO and this will be an HBO tripleheader,”

The main event will feature WBC super flyweight champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, (43-4-1, 39 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand vs. Juan Francisco ‘Gallo” Estrada.

Juan Francisco Estrada: “I’m happy for this fight. I’m anxious for February 24th to have the opportunity to become world champion once again and win the WBC title. It’s a difficult fight he beat the best but I know I can beat him. February 24 you will see a great fight,”

In the co-feature Carlos Cuadras will take on McWilliams Arroyo here is what the fighters had to say.

Carlos Cuadras: “I’m happy and motivated. I have a great new trainer in Abel. To be training in Big Bear with Golovkin and his team has really helped me. Arroyo is a good fighter. You are not fighting Chocolatito you are fighting me. I also hope Estrada wins because we have business to settle. Last thing I am fast, strong, and very handsome,”

Abel Sanchez: “This is my first time with Carlos. I’ve asked for a lot of discipline and dedication. He’s done all that. He’s a very talented fighter and hopefully we have success. McWilliams is a tremendous fighter,”

McWilliams Arroyo: “I want to thank Carlos Cuadras. I will give it all on February 24th. This is a good opportunity for both of us. I’m training hard and I will take advantage of this opportunity,”

Headlining the non-televised card will be Brian Villoria as he takes undefeated and #1 ranked Artem Dalakian, (15-0, 11 KO’s), of Dnipropetrovsk, Ukraine over 12-rounds for the vacant WBA Flyweight World Title.

Brian Viloria: “I still love the sport. I’m fighting for my fifth world title but I feel that I’m fighting for my first. There have been a lot of ups and downs. To be part of Superfly 2, if you saw the first one it was great. I will see you all February 24th,”

