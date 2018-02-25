Srisaket edges Estrada, keeps WBC superfly title

By Rocky Morales at ringside

Photos: Sumio Yamada

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (44-4-1, 39KO) retained his WBC Super Flyweight title with a hard fought battle in a scintillating majority decision victory over Juan Francisco Estrada (36-3, 25KO) on Saturday night at the Forum in Los Angeles.



Estrada got off to a good start in the early rounds but then Rungvisai’s simple but effective and powerful punches started to find a home in the middle rounds. Despite some heavy leather being traded and a few tangled feet resulting in downed fighters, there were no knockdowns in the fight.

Estrada was most effective when he had the opportunity to counter Rungvisai but, by the championship rounds, Rungvisai fought a very controlled fight and the opportunities for Estrada to counter dried up. In the twelfth and final round, Estrada threw everything he had at Rungvisai but it was in vain and, while enough to win the round, not quite enough to win the fight. By scores of 114-114, 117-111 and 115-113, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai retains his title by majority decision to the utter disappointment and disapproval of the large Mexican fan base in attendance.



