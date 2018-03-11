Sosa KOs Rodriguez, remains unbeaten

In front of a loud and passionate Brooklyn boxing crowd on Saturday night, Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing took their first bow on opening night at the historic Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, NY. In the main event, undefeated welterweight Julian Sosa (11-0-1, 4 KOs) thrilled the hometown crowd with a third round (0:59) stoppage of Wilmer Rodriguez (9-2, 7 KOs). Dominant from the opening bell behind a battering jab and excellent bodywork, Sosa finished the action with a textbook left hook to the body as referee Shada Murdaugh counted out Rodriguez.

In the night’s eight round scheduled welterweight co-feature, Josue ‘The Prodigy’ Perez of Bronx, NY stopped Springfield, Massachusetts native Zach Ramsey in the fifth round. Working away throughout the first four stanzas with his full artillery, the southpaw Perez dropped Ramsey in the fifth as referee Steve Willis stopped the bout at the 2:55 mark from an unanswered barrage of power shots. A native of Puerto Rico, Perez is now 10-1-0, 6 KO’s, while Ramsey falls to 8-3-0, 4 KO’s.

Fighting in the women’s junior flyweight division, New Rochelle, New York’s Natalie Gonzalez stayed undefeated, (4-0-0, 1 KO), with an entertaining six round decision over Judit Hachbold, (4-4-0, 1 KO), of Kiskoros, Hungary. Scores were 60-53 on all three judge’s scorecards.

In the welterweight division, popular fan favorite Cesar Francis, (4-0, 3 KO’s) of Brooklyn, NY stayed undefeated with a third-round stoppage of Demetrius Wilson, (2-6-0,) of Florissant, MO.

Standout former amateur star Justin ‘The Brooklyn Torch’ Biggs stayed perfect and continued to impress with three knockouts in his first three fights with a third-round knockout of pro debuting Joseph Elmore of Atlanta, GA. Time of the stoppage was 2:44.

Two very notable pro debuts took place on the card as both 2016 Uzbekistan Olympians were victorious. Welterweight Shakhram Giyasov, a bronze medalist at the Olympics scored a first round knockout of Nicolas Atilio Velazquez, (10-3-0, 3 KO’s), of Argentina with a battering ram left hook to the body. Giyasov was a Silver Medalist in Rio de Janiero.

In the featherweight division, Murodjon Akhmadaliev stopped David Paz, (4-5-1) of Buenos Aires, Argentina at the 1:08 mark of the opening stanza.

Rounding out the card, Mathew Gonzalez (4-0-0, 3 KO’s), of Ridgewood, NY stopped Elliot Brown, (1-4), who did not come out for the third round.

The Real Deal Boxing’s next event at the Kings Theatre in association with World of Boxing will take place on April 21.