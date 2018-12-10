By Robert Coster

Frenchman Michel Soro won the WBA interim super-Welterweight World Title on Saturday night, scoring a brutal knockout of American Greg Vendetti in two rounds in the town of Levallois-Perret, France. Soro (33-2-1, 22 KOs) was ranked #1 by the WBA, Vendetti( 20-3-1, 12 KOs) was ranked 9th. Soro cornered Vendetti against the ropes and then unleashed a barrage of three consecutive lethal right hands that drove his unconscious opponent to the canvas. The referee did not bother to count. Soro issued a challenge to “all those world champions out there. I want to be the real, undisputed world champion.” The fight was held at the Marcel Cerdan Sports Arena.