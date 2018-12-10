In what was his third fight of the year, 17-year-old unbeaten bantamweight prospect Joseph “El Tigre” Landeros extended his undefeated record to 15-0 with 15 KOs after a knockout win in three rounds over Chiapa’s Aramis Solis (14-8, 9 KOs) at the Big Punch Arena in Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico. The fight was part of the “Nights of Boxing” series card last Friday promoted by Jibaro Perez Promotions and was the possibly the last fight in Mexico for a career that started when Landeros was 15 years old.

For the Riverside, California fighter, 2018 was a year of transition and preparation for his incursion into boxing in the United States where he will be allowed to fight after February, when reaches adulthood at the age of 18.

“After the last two fights, I now know that I can no longer make the 118 pound limt and will possibly have to go to 126 in 2019. I’m just growing according to my age. Next year will be interesting for me. First half of the year I still have to divide my time between boxing and school. In the second part, I will have the ability to go anywhere, against opponents of a much higher level,” said Landeros, who closes this year with participation in a Nike Commercial and parts in two boxing movies that will be released in 2019.

To date, Landeros has been approached by several promotional companies, but will hold to any promotional and managerial decisions until he hits the United States boxing scene.