By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Hall of Fame trainer Johnny Lewis is confident that WBA #9, IBF #11 super middleweight Bilal Akkawy (18-0-1, 14 KOs) who will be in action at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, has the power to take him to a world title, especially after working as chief sparring partner to WBC, WBA middleweight champion Saul Canelo Alvarez.



“Some people are blessed with raw power and I think Bilal is going to be an even better puncher than his dad,” Lewis told the Daily Telegraph. “Some people are born fast, some strong, and I think while you can improve the power in your punches, power is something you’re born with. It’s a gift from God and Bilal has certainly got that.”

Akkawy’s win over former WBA world champion Giovanni De Carolis in Sydney in February that changed the course of his career. Unbeknown to Akkawy, the victory caught the eye of Eddy Reynoso, the man credited behind the success of Canelo.



“I beat De Carolis and then I was having problems with a few injuries,” said Akkawy. “I just fought this former world champ who is still in his prime and the reward is very little. It was getting to me. There’s no recognition. I felt like quitting. Then my friend called me to say you’re going to America to spar Canelo.”

This friend, who has also been a long-time anonymous financial supporter of Akkawy, had sent Reynoso videos of the Akkawy.

The respected Mexican trainer flew Akkawy to the US so he could spar with Canelo. Reynoso has now taken the Australian on as one of his proteges, with the intention of turning him into a world champion.



Akkawy will clash with Mexican Victor Fonseca (17-8-1, 14 KOs) on the undercard of the WBA super middleweight title bout featuring champion Rocky Fielding and WBC, WBA middleweight champion Saul Alvarez at Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Photos courtesy Team Akkawy.