By Robert Coster

Boxing in the Dominican Republic is heating up for the month of December with three international cards with regional titles at stake.

On December 14th, welterweight prospect Alberto Palmetta (9-1, 5 KOs) of Argentina faces local boxer David Martinez (10-9-1, 6 KOs) for the vacant WBA Fedecaribe title. Martinez’s record is deceptive as he has faced a higher caliber of boxers than Palmetta. Also, Vitaly Kopilenko (27-1) of Ukraine will fight Juan Carlos Rodriguez in the super-Middleweight class; welterweight Ramon La Paz of Florida (6-0, 2 KO) clashes with Marco Acevedo (11-4, 3 KOs). Three more fights will be on the card.

Promoter: Domini Boxing (Jose Rafael Lantigua)

Venue: Casa de los Clubes, Santo Domingo

On December 15, 2008 Olympic gold medalist and title contender Felix Diaz (19-3-1, 9 KOs) returns to ring action against Jose Luis Prieto (26-7, 17 KOs) of Colombia in the welterweight class. In a fight that should be a real war, unbeaten Filipino menace Robert Paradero (17-0, 11 KOs) clashes with Wilfredo Mendez (11-1, 4 KOs) of Puerto Rico in the minimumweight class. Also, light heavyweight Lenin Castillo (18-2-1, 13 KOs) goes against John Cortez (12-2-1, 10 KOs) of Colombia; George Arias (12-0, 7 KOs) of the Bronx, NY, tackles Cristian Galvez (17-1, 15 KOs) in the heavyweight division. There are 5 more bouts on the card.

Promoter: Luis and Oscar Casado

Venue: Carlos (Teo) Cruz Coliseum, Santo Domingo

The card will be televised

On December 17th, fast-rising Junior Almonte (10-0,8 KOs) will defend his WBC Fecarbox bantamweight belt against countryman Donny Garcias (16-4, 4 KOs). Almonte is a candidate for Prospect of the Year in the Dominican Republic. Former title contender Oliver Flores (27-3-2, 17 KOs) of Nicaragua goes against Andres Zapata in the lightweight class. American Ronald Ellis (15-0, 2 KOs) will cross gloves against Dominican veteran Eduardo Mercedes (32-22, 27 KOs). In addition, two Dominican title fights will be at stake: Dyana Vargas, a darling of the crowds here, goes against Diana Garcia for the featherweight belt while unbeaten Winfry Martinez will clash with Willy Morillo for the jr welterweight title. There will be 7 more fights on the card.

Promoter: Cruz and Rodriguez Promotion

Venue: Arena del Cibao, Santiago