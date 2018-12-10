#1 world ranked super-flyweight Juan Francisco ‘El Gallo’ Estrada, WBC/IBF/WBA women’s middleweight world champion Claressa Shields, and undisputed WBA/WBC/IBF/WBO women’s welterweight world champion Cecilia Braekhus spoke about their big wins on HBO’s final boxing telecast Saturday night at StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Juan Francisco Estrada: “I felt good and was looking for a knockout. Mendez is a tough guy and took some good shots but I was beginning to wear him down with my body work. I’m very happy to get the win and looking forward to getting the rematch against Sor Rungvasi next.”



Claressa Shields: “I used my jab, I set up the shots. I landed a lot of hard right hands to her body and I knew I hurt her during the fight. I give myself a B, there’s still things I need to work on but I’m happy with my performance.”



Cecilia Braekhus: “I was trying hard for the knockout but Lopes was tough and took a lot of punches. I’m confident I won every round. It was an honor to fight for the second time this year on HBO and to be chosen for the main event on their final boxing telecast. I thank them very much for their support of my career. This was a great night for women’s boxing to have three world title bouts on the card. It seems like there are a lot of options for me to fight different women but the fight I want the most in 2019 is against Cris Cyborg who is here tonight.”

