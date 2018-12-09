On Saturday night’s Golden Boy card at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, super featherweight Patricio Manuel (1-0) of Los Angeles defeated Hugo Aguilar (0-6) of Iztacalco, Mexico via unanimous decision in a four-round fight. Patricio Manuel won with three scores of 39-37.



A seemingly innocuous pro debut, except for one fact. As an amateur, Manuel fought in the 2012 US Olympic trials as a female. On Saturday night, Manuel became the first transgender male to fight professionally in the United States.



“My hats off to my opponent. He [Aguilar] fought me as a man. I have so much respect for him,” said the bearded Manuel. “It took so much to get here, I’m not done with this sport. I’ll be back.”