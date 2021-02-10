World Title Fights
Joe Smith Jr. is a -310 favorite to defeat Maxim Vlasov (+255) for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.
IBF junior lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz is a -200 favorite to retain his belt against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (+170).
Challenger Brian Castano is a -650 favorite to dethrone WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (+475).
Other notable fights
Former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington is a heavy -2150 favorite to beat Mauricio Lara (+1300)
Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey is a -310 bet against Jackson Marinez (+255)
I hope Smith wins, he deserves a world title I think he’s an underrated fighter, he recently improved a lot…
Damn, no love at all for Teixeira…. I’m picking Castano too, but I’m hoping Teixeira wins.
Good cards for a nice 4 day weekend…
I can’t wait to see Teixeira vs. Castano. I know Castano will apply a mean streak, but we will see if Teixeira will include his own mean streak. I pick Castano to win.