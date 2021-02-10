February 10, 2021
Boxing News

Smith, JoJo, Castano favored in Saturday fights

World Title Fights
Joe Smith Jr. is a -310 favorite to defeat Maxim Vlasov (+255) for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title.

IBF junior lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz is a -200 favorite to retain his belt against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (+170).

Challenger Brian Castano is a -650 favorite to dethrone WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (+475).

Other notable fights
Former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington is a heavy -2150 favorite to beat Mauricio Lara (+1300)

Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey is a -310 bet against Jackson Marinez (+255)

Lara promises war against Warrington

  • I hope Smith wins, he deserves a world title I think he’s an underrated fighter, he recently improved a lot…

  • I can’t wait to see Teixeira vs. Castano. I know Castano will apply a mean streak, but we will see if Teixeira will include his own mean streak. I pick Castano to win.

