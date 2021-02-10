Smith, JoJo, Castano favored in Saturday fights World Title Fights

Joe Smith Jr. is a -310 favorite to defeat Maxim Vlasov (+255) for the vacant WBO light heavyweight title. IBF junior lightweight champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz is a -200 favorite to retain his belt against Shavkatdzhon Rakhimov (+170). Challenger Brian Castano is a -650 favorite to dethrone WBO junior middleweight champion Patrick Teixeira (+475). Other notable fights

Former IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington is a heavy -2150 favorite to beat Mauricio Lara (+1300) Former IBF lightweight champion Richard Commey is a -310 bet against Jackson Marinez (+255) Lara promises war against Warrington

