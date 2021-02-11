Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev could face Joe Smith Jr. if Smith wins the WBO light heavy belt this weekend.
“If Joe Smith Jr. is victorious Saturday night against Vlasov on ESPN, and if Artur Beterbiev successfully defends his unified crown against Adam Deines on March 20 – also on ESPN – We could see a ferocious, bombs away, 3-belt battle later in 2021,” stated Arum via Twitter.
I really like Smith, his story, demeanor and style in the ring. I’ll be pulling for him Saturday and against Beterbiev if they meet but against Beterbiev he’ll be totally outclassed. Different level of skill and Artur is a beast. I hear some people saying he has not been tested or is hyped up but I disagree.. ask “the nail” what he thinks.
Beterbiev is too much for Smith. If Smith wins the WBO belt, let him enjoy it, he deserves some winnable fights before throwing him under the bus (Autotram Extra-Grand in this case).
If you like stand-up, crude, rigid, strong fighters with no footwork, Beterbiev is the man. Smith is a notch below him. Both are ordinary to me. Bivol and Canelo outbox and expose Beterbiev, much like Ward did to Kovalev IMO.
Canelo beating a Chechen. (Beterbiev) not happening.
Too much for a Mexican.
Stand up, crude, rigid, strong fighter with no footwork. Kind of sounds like Rocky Marciano. Yeah I like him.
Beterbiev is the man. Can’t see Bivol beating him. Doesn’t have the pop. Where is Canelo in this mix? Bivol and Beterbiev fighting Canelo are the only worthy guys left. But like Mayweather and Canelo wait until they’re weather worn.
I guess a person has to serve as the sacrificial lamb (Smith) to a hungry wolf (Beterbiev).
At the end of the day Beterbievs, brawling, ackward,hard accurate punching capabilities would overshadow anything in Canelos arsenal. I don’t GAF how good how good canelos boxing IQ is. One hard shot, Canelo gets rocked and it’s over. Let’s hope he gets more public exposure. Because since he doesn’t the public isn’t clamoring for this fight. Plus he’s getting older. I know chechens after spending time in Russia. One bad glance and its game on. Mexican Canelo just couldn’t take the heat. Fact man. He’s never in the discussions.
I think Smith will united the IBF title before facing Beterbievs.