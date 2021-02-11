Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum says WBC/WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev could face Joe Smith Jr. if Smith wins the WBO light heavy belt this weekend.

“If Joe Smith Jr. is victorious Saturday night against Vlasov on ESPN, and if Artur Beterbiev successfully defends his unified crown against Adam Deines on March 20 – also on ESPN – We could see a ferocious, bombs away, 3-belt battle later in 2021,” stated Arum via Twitter.