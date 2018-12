After heavyweight Daniel Dubois pulled out of Saturday’s main event with the flu, welterweight contender Bradley Skeete (28-2, 13 KOs) was elevated to main event status. Skeete will take on southpaw Diego Ramirez (16-2, 4 KOs) in a 10-rounder for the vacant WBO International title Saturday from the Brentwood Centre in Brentwood, England. Skeete-Ramirez will headline an afternoon of boxing live and exclusively in the United States on ESPN+