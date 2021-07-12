Former 2-time heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs) and former MMA superstar world champion Quentin “Rampage” Jackson have exchanged some heated messages on social media of late. So much so that the pair would now like to settle their differences in the squared circle. Fightnews.com® spoke with each on this very topic.
Shannon Briggs: “Many people say I started online boxing trolling. That I went too far. That I bit off more than I can chew when I called out ole Suzy Q. He thinks he’s tough but he is soft just like a Suzy Q cupcake. A lot of MMA guys think boxers are soft and they wanna dive in the pool. He just dove in but I drained the pool last second. I admit their hands have evolved but never to the level where they can go a round with me. Suzy Q like I always say, ‘Let’s go champ!'”
Quinton Jackson: “Shannon has been calling me out. I’ve always wanted to try a boxing match. I figure why not? I know Shannon is a former heavyweight champ but I got thrown to the wolves at the start of my MMA career, so I’m not shy to take big fights. I want to show the boxing world that some MMA fighters can box, as well.
“I know Shannon is more experienced than me in this arena but I feel like I have the advantage because he will underestimate me. I want to shock the world and entertain them at the same time. I want to be the poster boy for MMA. The spokesperson, president, and representative of MMA vs. boxing. You smell what I’m (shitting) out here? This doesn’t stop with old ass Shannon “the she-man” Cannon but for whoever else wants to get embarrassed by losing to an MMA fighter. It’s time my sport gets the respect that it deserves.”
Well, that was a corny attempt at hyping this. Briggs just never seems to fully go away. He just pops up out of the blue like this from time to time. Always found that “Let’s go Champ” thing kind of annoying, but it’s really gotten tiresome at this point. Looks like we’ll get to hear it a whole lot more if they actually go through with this. Hopefully Rampage thinks twice about taking this fight.
Probably be a scripted sparring session-boxing is sinking to the level
of pro wrestling.
I think we need to stay focused on bigger and better things in boxing than this romper room over-inflated conjecture. Briggs fights better with his mouth than his actual style of boxing.
@Scoob His mouth certainly gets him more attention than anything he’s done in the ring in the past decade or so. I ran into him in person a couple of times in the Fort Lauderdale area around 2002-2003. Talked to him for a couple minutes one of those times, and he seemed a nice guy back then. He apparently has gotten a lot louder with age though. Maybe it’s just an attempt at gaining publicity? That whole ongoing thing with Wlad years back seemed like something out of the WWE, and he used that same act with several different fighters. Kind of glad none of that garbage landed him a big fight.
Agreed sir. That goofiness with pestering Wlad was rather childish, to say the least. Shannon had his chance to beat Vitali and gain a title but was only battered in the process regardless of what excuse he used after the fight. Vitali was on another level. Marketability tactics used by Briggs were rather juvenile and only gained attention to certain crowds. In my opinion, it was a joke.
I’D LIKE TO SEE THIS KIND OF GARBAGE GO AWAY. BUT IF IT DOESN’T I’D TAKE LET’S GO CHAMP BRIGGS ALL DAY LONG….
Rampage is always at his best under 210 and was 260 when he lost to Fedor two years ago. This fight will be a huge disadvantage in weight for Jackson.
A cherry-picked matchup for vulnerable ticket buyers thinking this is real entertainment. LOL
Is this what boxing has come too? What happened to fighters like Hagler, Duran, Qawi, Chavez, sugar Ray Robinson, Marciano etc etc? Guys who only wanted to fight the best to be the best. Would never stoop to the low of what boxing has become. Boxing is on a steady decline to where golf would be more fun to watch. And I hate golf! So disappointing.
I guess you can thank Mayweather-McGregor for opening the can of worms that it did….
Rob: Agree, the sport of boxing is really hurting itself with the top boxers in each weight division avoiding fighting each other and not getting it on.
Lets Go Champ!!! This is what Boxing needs. The fans refuse to hold fighters accountable for cheating, cherry-picking, litigation, fake COVID results.
The standards are so low, why not allow outsiders and retired fighters to get in on the mix and whore out the sport some more?
Technically, your comment is very accurate! LOL
i feel like this sport has gone crazy haha
Let’s go champ!
“Former 2-time heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs)…..”
– Briggs NEVER beat George Forman
Cannot think of anyone who would care about this match-up.
IF Jackson wins he will not SHOCK the world by beating some old juiced up C+ fighter in his prime
Alright so here’s hypocrite me. I oppose these “circus” type of fights. But this one seems like it would be interesting if it’s an actual boxing match and not an exhibition.
No it’s complete trash!!! Have you seen Quinten Jackson fight in the past five years. He’s overweight, sloppy, has no stamina nor the hunger to put the pedal to the metal. I see Briggs knocking him out in 1. Briggs is looking for easy money since he doesn’t have much left to compete beyond the first round.
And if it really happens and goes past the first be prepared to see a sloppy hugfest of two tired, out of shape middle-aged fighters praying the fight is over sooner than scheduled.
You make some valid observations. Jackosn does really look soft and “retired”. Briggs I am sure is after a circus crowd with a paycheck attached to it.
When the hell was Briggs ever a World Champion?