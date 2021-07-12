Former 2-time heavyweight champion Shannon “The Cannon” Briggs (60-6-1, 53 KOs) and former MMA superstar world champion Quentin “Rampage” Jackson have exchanged some heated messages on social media of late. So much so that the pair would now like to settle their differences in the squared circle. Fightnews.com® spoke with each on this very topic.

Shannon Briggs: “Many people say I started online boxing trolling. That I went too far. That I bit off more than I can chew when I called out ole Suzy Q. He thinks he’s tough but he is soft just like a Suzy Q cupcake. A lot of MMA guys think boxers are soft and they wanna dive in the pool. He just dove in but I drained the pool last second. I admit their hands have evolved but never to the level where they can go a round with me. Suzy Q like I always say, ‘Let’s go champ!'”

Quinton Jackson: “Shannon has been calling me out. I’ve always wanted to try a boxing match. I figure why not? I know Shannon is a former heavyweight champ but I got thrown to the wolves at the start of my MMA career, so I’m not shy to take big fights. I want to show the boxing world that some MMA fighters can box, as well.

“I know Shannon is more experienced than me in this arena but I feel like I have the advantage because he will underestimate me. I want to shock the world and entertain them at the same time. I want to be the poster boy for MMA. The spokesperson, president, and representative of MMA vs. boxing. You smell what I’m (shitting) out here? This doesn’t stop with old ass Shannon “the she-man” Cannon but for whoever else wants to get embarrassed by losing to an MMA fighter. It’s time my sport gets the respect that it deserves.”