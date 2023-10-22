October 22, 2023
Santillan targets Mario Barrios

By Miguel Maravilla

San Diego’s Giovanni Santillan (33-0, 17 KOs) spoke about his thrilling win at the post-fight press conference. Santillan scored a sixth round stoppage over Alexis Rocha (24-2, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Here is what he had to say.

  • Why not, it’s the easiest rout to an interim belt and that leads to Crawford. Well, all roads lead to Bud.

    Reply

    • Most definitely a good fight between Santillan and Barrios. He also brought up the thorn of today’s boxing world: the unwillingness of promotions to make fights against each other. At this point, they should just call the belts according to the promo company.

      Reply
