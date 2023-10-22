Santillan targets Mario Barrios By Miguel Maravilla San Diego’s Giovanni Santillan (33-0, 17 KOs) spoke about his thrilling win at the post-fight press conference. Santillan scored a sixth round stoppage over Alexis Rocha (24-2, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Here is what he had to say. _ Upset: Santillan knocks out #1 Rocha in six Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

