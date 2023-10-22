By Miguel Maravilla
San Diego’s Giovanni Santillan (33-0, 17 KOs) spoke about his thrilling win at the post-fight press conference. Santillan scored a sixth round stoppage over Alexis Rocha (24-2, 15 KOs) of Santa Ana Saturday night at the Forum in Inglewood, California. Here is what he had to say.
Why not, it’s the easiest rout to an interim belt and that leads to Crawford. Well, all roads lead to Bud.
Most definitely a good fight between Santillan and Barrios. He also brought up the thorn of today’s boxing world: the unwillingness of promotions to make fights against each other. At this point, they should just call the belts according to the promo company.