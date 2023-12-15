Unbeaten super bantamweight Jose “Tito” Sanchez (12-0, 7 KOs) scored a ten round unanimous decision over Walter Santibanes (12-3, 2 KOs) on Thursday night at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. Sanchez went ten tough rounds with the rugged Santibanes, winning 99-91, 99-91, 98-92.

Unbeaten middleweight Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KOs) blew away Paul Mendez (21-5-2, 11 KOs) in the first round. Priest dropped Mendez in round one and got a referee’s stoppage with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:09.

Undefeated featherweight Jorge Chavez (9-0, 7 KOs) defeated Jerson Ortiz (17-10, 8 KOs) via second round stoppage. Chavez sent Ortiz to the mat once during the second round. Ortiz’s corner ultimately waving the white towel after the round.

Welterweight Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KOs) won an eight round unanimous decision over Irvin Macias (15-4, 10 KOs). The judges scored the action fight 80-72, 78-74, and 80-72.

Super welterweight Justin “Just-in-time” Figueroa (7-0, 6 KOs) defeated Jerome Clayton (3-3-1, 3 KOs) via third-round knockout.