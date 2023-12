Weights from Turin, Italy Sandor Martin 140.6 vs. Mohamed El Marcouchi 139.3

Francesco Grandelli 125.5 vs. Stefan Voda 125.5

Maxim Prodan 147 vs. Miguel Cesario Antin 149

Biagio Grimaldi139.1 vs. Darwin El Badaouy 137.7 Venue: Palasport Le Cupole, Turin, Italy

Promoter: OPI Since 82 (Cherchi family) in association with Top Rank

TY: DAZN (Italy and Spain) 08:30 pm local time, ESPN+ 02:30 pm ET, ESPN Latino, TVP (Poland),

Interview Jake Paul Tito Sanchez still unbeaten

