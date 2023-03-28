By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

Japanese national hero, 2012 Olympic gold medalist and former WBA middleweight champion Ryota Murata (16-3, 13 KOs), 37, made an official announcement to hang up gloves for good today (Tuesday) in Tokyo, Japan. Murata, whose amateur mark was so excellent as 119-19, 89 stoppages, acquired the gold medal in the Olympic Games in London in 2012 as the second Japanese boxer since bantamweight Takao Sakurai in Tokyo in 1964. Ryota brilliantly gained the world professional championship as well as the Olympic gold medal.

“This is a commencement named retirement for me. I have nothing left to prove in the boxing world. I wish to utilize and return my experience and knowledge to people that have supported me—in the future.”

Born in Nara city, Nara prefecture in 1986, Murata established himself in the amateur ring by winning the silver medal in the World Championship tourney in 2011 prior to his acquisition of the Olympic gold next year. The Japanese six-footer won the WBA 160-pound belt by halting Hassan N’Dam after the seventh session in 2018. Though losing it to Bob Brant in Las Vegas, Murata regained it via second round stoppage over Brant in 2019.

Murata’s career reached the peak when he, WBA champ, faced IBF kingpin Gennady Golovkin in Saitama last April. Displaying a gallant performance, Ryota finally succumbed to GGG in round nine to have the audience’s heart warm.

Japan has produced many great champions in smaller divisions, but it was rare to see such a middleweight titlist as Murata (following the footstep of Shinji Takehara in 1995). He had been greatly supported by Teiken Promotions’ worldwide matchmaking power–coupled with Top Rank’s tremendous cooperation. We would like to see Murat’s activities and achievements after he says a farewell to the ring.

Well-done, champ.

_