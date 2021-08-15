Russell-Rodríguez terminan en NO contest por eliminatoria de AMB El Estadounidense contendiente invicto, Gary Antonio Russell (18-0, 12 KOs) y el ex campeón Mexicano, Emmanuel Rodríguez (19-2, 12 KO’s) estuvieron involucrados en un no-contest mientras se enfrentaban por la eliminatoria de peso gallo de la AMB en el evento co-estelar de Casimero-Rigondeaux. Un choque de cabezas a los segundos del primer asalto envió a Rodríguez a la lona con dolor cuando estaban apenas comenzando a golpearse. La pelea se detuvo a los 16 segundos del primer round. AMB planea eliminar títulos interinos Resultados del undercard de Ortiz-Kavaliauskas en Texas

