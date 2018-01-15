Rushton: Horn Will Defeat Crawford

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn will defeat WBO mandatory contender Terrence Crawford according to Horn’s trainer Glenn Rushton. ”There’s things that can be done but you put this one off and Crawford goes in a different direction and then we miss the opportunity to achieve greatness. We never make it. Then we’ll never know whether we would have beaten him. We want the big fights. If we’re going to fight him, we may as well fight him while Jeff’s in his prime,” Rushton said.

“The only way you can get recognition is to go over there and fight the guy that most people regard as the best fighter in the world and stop him. If we do that … I’m hoping they’ll sit up and actually finally acknowledge that Jeff is a great boxer,” he added.