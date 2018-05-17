Robinson says Horn can defeat Crawford

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

IBF #11 welterweight “The New” Ray Robinson defeated WBO mandatory contender Terence Crawford in the amateur ranks ten years ago, and after sparring sessions with WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn, Ray gives the Australian an excellent chance to be victorious on June 9 in Las Vegas. The 32-year-old only arrived in the country on Wednesday night but went toe-to-toe with Horn in a 12 round sparring session on Thursday.

“Anyone can sit behind a desk and say someone is going to win,” Robinson told Grantlee Kieza. “No one really knows how Terence Crawford’s going to react when Jeff hits him.

“I believe Jeff was a big underdog against Pacquiao, who’s obviously a legend, and Jeff put on his big boy boots and got the win.

“He’s faster and sneakier than a lot of people think. (Crawford’s) not super strong, just very accurate. Jeff being on top and moving like that, it’ll be hard to pinpoint a shot and he beat one of the best with great accuracy.

“If he walked through Pacquiao, I think he’s got an amazing shot. Seven pounds (weight) make a big difference with someone laying on you from one to 12 (rounds).”