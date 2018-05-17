Krasniqi-Kashtanov clash for Euro belt

Former world title challenger Robin Krasniqi (47-5, 17 KOs) meets former WBA interim champion Stanislav Kashtanov (36-2, 21 KOs) for the vacant European super middleweight title in a June 2 crossroads duel at the Wee Arena in Bad Tolz, Germany.



Robin Krasniqi: “I have motivated myself once more, still more can be brought out of me. With my fitness coach Sepp Maurer, I was back in the sports school Vitalis “Einkaserniert” working again on the diet and can now approach the 100 percent performance in sparring. I’ll never give up working for my boxing dreams. This is everything for me and Kashtanov’s a big number in our weight class. I’ll beat him. I want this great title!”

In the co-feature, super middleweight Emre Cukur (10-2, 2 KOs) meets Roman Shkarupa (28-7-2, 12 KOs) for the EE title.