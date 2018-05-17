Nico Hernandez ready to make history

By Bill Green

History will be made May 19th in several categories, when 2016 Olympic bronze medalist Nico Hernandez (4-0, 3 KOs) faces Szilveszter “The Silent Assassin” Kanalas (14-7, 9 KOs) for the vacant IBA world flyweight title at Kansas Star Arena in Mulvane, Kansas. Hernandez vs. Kanalas will air on PPV in the U.S. and on Super Channel in Canada.



The 12-rounder will be the first world championship boxing match ever held in the state of Kansas.

At the National Amateur boxing tournament on May 14th inside the Ralston Arena, located in Omaha, Nebraska, Fightnews.com® sat down with Nico.

Hello champ, you know the saying it’s fight week. You are a mere 6 days away from on paper one of your most important fights to date as a professional. How was training camp?

Camp went extremely well, we worked our butts off as usual. We put the work in, stayed in the gym, never really left. Heading into this week it’s just about staying sharp and cutting last few pounds.

I train some amateurs that honestly struggle going three rounds. You started your career at age 9 and went from 3-4 rounds in the amateurs to preparing for six rounds in your first three fights as a pro, then eight rounds in your last one with Torres and now, amazingly enough, it’s scheduled for twelve rounds. What type of changes are needed to prepare for going the distance of twelve rounds if necessary?

I mean honestly, I don’t feel like the fighters in my weight class, in my division, can handle my power. So I don’t see Kanalas even making it to the bell but that just me being confident in my abilities. However, the reality is to be a well-rounded fighter, you prepare for anything and everything in this sport. We spared more rounds with fresh looks, we worked longer minutes, and we put the road work by mixing up sprints and long distance running. I feel as if I’m in peak shape and we have zero concerns about going 12.

Your opponent, Szilvezster Kanalas, boasts a record of 14-7 with 9 knockouts. Critics point out that he already went twelve rounds before and beat the man that you were supposed to fight in your last title bout, in Jozsef Ajtai. Others state that you are being rushed and that you have yet to fight someone as fleet footed as Kanalas. What is your response to towards the critics?

First of all, we welcome the feedback from the critics just as much as the believers. It comes with the territory. I feel like it’s always been this way, they said I was too young to be an Olympian and so forth. He may have more professional fights but guess what, he doesn’t possess my talent or my hunger to win, especially at all costs. I hope that his team thinks that I’m just this slugger that gasses out , but come fight night, I will prove to the critics and to my opponent that I’m much more than that.

Speaking of your opponent’s style, he likes to work off the jab, use his speed and fight off the back foot. You are known for a crowd pleasing style, and you clearly don’t mind mixing it up in effort to get the crowd in a frenzy. The pressure to please those fans and deliver a good action fight ending in a ko has to be on your mind, especially at home. Do you worry that Kanalas knowing your power will simply not want to engage thus making it a dull fight?

I mean, I hope not. He is fighting for the same opportunity as me…a World Title. You can’t win it by running. We prepared for several ways that the fight may go. As for him running or not engaging, we will cut the ring off, follow the game plan, we will break him down round by round. My body attack will take his legs away and than he will be forced to stand and fight.

Although this fight appears to be just another fight in your illustrious career, does it have a feel to it as being much more significant since the fact that it will be available on PPV and that the winner will be announced as the youngest IBA champion in its history?

Yes, all my fights are important to me but I’m not going to lie, I chase history and definitely am motivated to build on my legacy. I want that belt and he’s in my way from making history. Fighting on PPV is a big honor for me. We grew up with this sport, all the big fights were on PPV. I can remember all gathering around, eating good food and watching the fights as a family. Not to mention, we train a lot in San Antonio, Texas. They have great sparring and weather there. It’s nice to know that my fans in Texas can finally catch my fight on PPV if they cant afford or unable to see me fight live.

Whitfield, Haydon, your matchmaker, stated that you are progressing but that he thinks that you have the ability to handle much tougher opposition than we have seen so far. Whit, as the boxing world knows him by, went on to state that your best fights to date have come against way bigger guys that can simply absorb your punishment. In other words, in 4 professional fights, you have fought 18 rounds. Do you feel like that the only reason you don’t have 4 knockouts in 4 fights is because they are in fact bigger and if so why are fighters in your division ducking you?

Like I said earlier, I believe in my power and I feel like for my size…that I’m the hardest puncher in the sport. I don’t concentrate to much on numbers. I just want to keep winning impressively. We work extremely hard in the gym so that the fight is easy. I feel like I’m ready for bigger fights but I understand and trust the process. These types and styles of opponents are necessary for my career. But, the one thing I can do is show them on Saturday night, that I’m capable of raising my game to another level and deserve the bigger opportunities.

Selling out venues in your hometown may make you a popular and hot commodity, but the veterans in the sport, like myself, love the fact that you are marketable, fan friendly, and mature for your age. But the most impressive skill set to date in my opinion is your ability to thank your sponsors, which is something rare in this sport. Young fighters assume that you are making huge purses and this and that but in fact, that for most starting out in the sport, quite possibly the most important thing just may be sponsorships. Do you agree?

Absolutely, I couldn’t imagine being without Indian Motorcycle of Wichita, the folks that prepare my meals at 316 catering. Taking care of your sponsors is just as important as putting in the physical work. My team, especially my father, Lewis Hernandez, has instilled that in me from day one. We are planning something big with Tecate soon as well.

Good stuff champ. I will let you get back to watching your team compete after one final question. I always like the fighter to get a chance to finish their own story so to speak. In your own words, can you finish this segment? Kanalas is jabbing, moving, avoiding any and all possible encounters with Hernandez, the crowd starts to boo…..

Chants of Nico, Nico, Nico, fill the arena. Hernandez cuts the ring off and traps Kanalas in the corner, firing rapid and explosive liver shots before timing his opponent with a picture perfect crashing left hook that electrifies the crowd.