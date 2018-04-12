Rivera-Vazquez collide Friday in Culiacan

Veterans Cosme “Chino” Rivera (43-24-3, 29 KOs) and Miguel “Titere” Vazquez (39-6, 15 KOs) will clash for the vacant WBF Mexican welterweight title on Friday night at the Parque Revolucion in Rivera´s hometown of Culiacan, Mexico. The 41-year-old Rivera is coming off victories in his two most recent outings, while the ten years younger former IBF lightweight champ Vazquez returns after being stopped for the first time in his career after moving up to jr welterweight against Josh Taylor last November in Scotland. He is now moving up to yet another new weight class. The card is promoted by Promociones Boxisticas Culiacan.