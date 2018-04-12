DiBella signs WBA#5 Kambosos

By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

WBA#5 lightweight George Kambosos has signed with DiBella Entertainment and will be making his USA debut on May 5. “I have been a fan of George Kambosos from afar for a long time; he is a genuine talent,” said Lou DiBella, President of DiBella Entertainment. “George is not only one of the most talented prospects in boxing, but he possesses the charisma and the character to become a star. I will continue to heavily promote George in Australia, but I have no doubt of his ability to conquer the United States and inevitably become a force the world over.” Kambosos is trained by fellow Australian Justin Fortune in Los Angeles.