Nietes to vacate IBF flyweight title

Three-division world champion Donnie Nietes, the longest reigning Filipino world champion ever, has announced that he relinquished his world flyweight belt and moving up to super flyweight.

“Today, I have made my decision to move up to 115 and vacate my IBF Flyweight world title,” said Nietes in a statement. “This is the challenge I have been waiting for. to go up in weight is never easy but this is my dream to become a four-division world champion and to fight all the big names at super flyweight.

“I would like to sincerely thank the IBF for giving me the opportunity to be a world champion of their organization and the WBO for putting me now as the #1 contender to fight for the vacant WBO super flyweight title.”

Michael P. Aldeguer, President/CEO of ALA Promotions, added “Donnie Nietes will fight for the WBO vacant world Super flyweight title soon. We are looking forward to making the biggest fights for Donnie in the next couple of years. He is an epitome of what a great and humble athlete should be. He deserves all the success he has now.”