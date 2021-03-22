Ring City USA has announced a seven-fight undercard for this Thursday’s event, the third and final of the boxing outfit’s residency in Puerto Rico, which will be presented live from Plaza del Quinto Centenario in Old San Juan.

Headlining Thursday’s event from Old San Juan is the previously announced 10-round title fight featuring seven-division world champion and future Hall of Famer Amanda Serrano (39-1-1, 29 KOs) defending her WBO and WBC featherweight world titles against current two-division titlist Daniela Bermudez (29-3-3, 10 KOs).

Co-featured on the NBC Sports Network broadcast, in an eight-round bantamweight clash, Puerto Rico’s Abimael ‘Manos de Piedra’ Ortiz (8-0-1, 4 KOs) battles Mexico-born Eduardo ‘Lalo El Gemelo’ Baez (18-1-2, 6 KOs), who now fights out of Calexico, Calif.

Also featured on the NBC Sports Network card is an eight-round battle in the super-bantamweight division when hard-hitting Carlos ‘Purin’ Caraballo (13-0-0, 13 KOs) of Ponce, P.R., hits the squared circle against Leonardo ‘Leon’ Baez (18-3-0, 9 KOs) of Mexicali, Mexico.

Headlining the Twitch portion of the broadcast, Juan Carlos ‘El Indio’ Camacho (11-1, 6 KOs) of Juana Diaz, P.R., clashes with Marvin Solano (23-5, 8 KOs) in a scheduled eight-round bantamweight bout.

Competing in an eight-round junior middleweight bout, two San Juan natives will battle when Luis Midyael ‘Diamante Negro’ Sanchez (8-1, 6 KOs) faces Ryan Pino (8-5-2, 4 KOs).

Hitting the squared circle in a six-round flyweight bout, highly touted prospect Oscar Collazo (2-0, 2 KOs) of Villaiba, P.R. challenges veteran Francisco ‘El Remanche’ Bonilla (6-9-3, 3 KOs) of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Fighting in an eight-round women’s flyweight bout, former three-time world champion Arely ‘Ametralladora’ Mucino-Reyes (28-3-2, 10 KOs) of Monterrey, Mexico battles Lucia ‘Maravilla’ Hernandez-Nunez (7-10) of Mexico City, Mexico.

Opening up the action on the Twitch portion of the broadcast in a four-round lightweight bout, 19-year-old Angel Carranza-Jimenez (1-0, 1 KO) of Hatillo, P.R. faces off against battle-tested veteran Eduardo Melendez (5-29, 1 KO) of Ponce, P.R.