September 23, 2024
Boxing News

Reunion of Finito Lopez, Ohashi in Tokyo

Reunion 9 24 2024
Photo: Issei Nakaya

By Joe Koizumi

After thirty-four years former rivals, Ricardo “Finito” Lopez and Hideyuki Ohashi will make a reunion today (Tuesday) in Tokyo, Japan. Tomorrow there will be a promotion featuring all minimumweight or strawweight competitions at the Korakuen Hall in the center of our capital Tokyo. On the eve we will see a special ceremony of their reunion since Lopez dethroned then WBC 105-pound titleholder Ohashi at the Hall on October 25, 1990. Finito went to score 21 defenses thereafter to his credit, while Ohashi established his gym and cultivated five world champs including Naoya “The Monster” Inoue. The MC and interpreter will be yours truly.

Promoter of this event: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.

GIANT Munguia-Bazinyan Photo Gallery

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • The greatest straw weight champion ever

    Finito is one of the only ones or maybe the only one who box rec never moved his position (1st) in the straw weight ranking

    There was a time where according to box rec ranking Mexico used to have 9 mexican fighters as the best in their own division.

    They were :

    105 finito Lopez
    108 Chiquita Gonzalez
    112 Miguel canto
    115 Gilberto Roman
    118 Ruben Olivares
    122 Marco Antonio Barrera
    126 Vicente Saldívar
    140 Julio Cesar Chavez
    147 oscar de la Hoya

    At 122 Wilfredo Gómez lasted a very long time as the best 122 lbs fighter until Barrera was moved to first position

    Finito has a diamond belt that given only to 5 fighters

    Muhammad Ali
    Sugar ray Robinson
    Mike Tyson
    Julio Cesar
    Finito Lopez

    Finito also as far as I know he never lost a fight not even in amateur career with 36 fights

    He was number one pound for pound in 1997 over great boxers like holifield de la Hoya Trinidad Roy jones etc etc etc and it was very impressive to ocuppied the first position Of the list after being 105 lbs fighters

    Also finito is one of the 3 most discipline Mexican fighters ever along with Salvador Sanchez and Saul canelo Alvarez

    Finito had the record of the longest champion ever til if I not mistaken Floyd Mayweather broke that record

    Finito had lots of records but I’m tired r now to listed all of them

    Fighting the best asiatic warriors finito is one of the best Mexican fighters ever

    His biggest flaw??? Being too small fighter (105 lbs )

    Bye nowwww see you in Christmas guys

    Reply

  • Finito’s poetic and strong skills used to make grown people shake their heads (in admiration). Finito Lopez is my 2nd favorite Mexican fighter, and JMM is my favorite Mexican fighter.

    Reply
    • >