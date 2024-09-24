By Joe Koizumi
After thirty-four years former rivals, Ricardo “Finito” Lopez and Hideyuki Ohashi will make a reunion today (Tuesday) in Tokyo, Japan. Tomorrow there will be a promotion featuring all minimumweight or strawweight competitions at the Korakuen Hall in the center of our capital Tokyo. On the eve we will see a special ceremony of their reunion since Lopez dethroned then WBC 105-pound titleholder Ohashi at the Hall on October 25, 1990. Finito went to score 21 defenses thereafter to his credit, while Ohashi established his gym and cultivated five world champs including Naoya “The Monster” Inoue. The MC and interpreter will be yours truly.
Promoter of this event: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.
Finito a true throwback fighter and a gentleman
The greatest straw weight champion ever
Finito is one of the only ones or maybe the only one who box rec never moved his position (1st) in the straw weight ranking
There was a time where according to box rec ranking Mexico used to have 9 mexican fighters as the best in their own division.
They were :
105 finito Lopez
108 Chiquita Gonzalez
112 Miguel canto
115 Gilberto Roman
118 Ruben Olivares
122 Marco Antonio Barrera
126 Vicente Saldívar
140 Julio Cesar Chavez
147 oscar de la Hoya
At 122 Wilfredo Gómez lasted a very long time as the best 122 lbs fighter until Barrera was moved to first position
Finito has a diamond belt that given only to 5 fighters
Muhammad Ali
Sugar ray Robinson
Mike Tyson
Julio Cesar
Finito Lopez
Finito also as far as I know he never lost a fight not even in amateur career with 36 fights
He was number one pound for pound in 1997 over great boxers like holifield de la Hoya Trinidad Roy jones etc etc etc and it was very impressive to ocuppied the first position Of the list after being 105 lbs fighters
Also finito is one of the 3 most discipline Mexican fighters ever along with Salvador Sanchez and Saul canelo Alvarez
Finito had the record of the longest champion ever til if I not mistaken Floyd Mayweather broke that record
Finito had lots of records but I’m tired r now to listed all of them
Fighting the best asiatic warriors finito is one of the best Mexican fighters ever
His biggest flaw??? Being too small fighter (105 lbs )
Bye nowwww see you in Christmas guys
Dude, where are you going?
Finito’s poetic and strong skills used to make grown people shake their heads (in admiration). Finito Lopez is my 2nd favorite Mexican fighter, and JMM is my favorite Mexican fighter.