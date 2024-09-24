By Joe Koizumi

After thirty-four years former rivals, Ricardo “Finito” Lopez and Hideyuki Ohashi will make a reunion today (Tuesday) in Tokyo, Japan. Tomorrow there will be a promotion featuring all minimumweight or strawweight competitions at the Korakuen Hall in the center of our capital Tokyo. On the eve we will see a special ceremony of their reunion since Lopez dethroned then WBC 105-pound titleholder Ohashi at the Hall on October 25, 1990. Finito went to score 21 defenses thereafter to his credit, while Ohashi established his gym and cultivated five world champs including Naoya “The Monster” Inoue. The MC and interpreter will be yours truly.

Promoter of this event: Hachioji Nakaya Promotions.