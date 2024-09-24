September 24, 2024
Ex-champ Ford returns at super feather

Former world champion Raymond ‘Savage’ Ford (15-1-1, 8 KOs) will return to action up at super featherweight when he takes on Orlando Gonzalez (23-2, 12 KOs) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Saturday November 9, live worldwide on DAZN. The undercard that also features light heavyweight Khalil ‘Big Steppa’ Coe (9-0-1, 7 KOs) taking on Manuel Gallegos (20-2-1, 17 KOs), Ernesto ‘Tito’ Mercado (16-0, 15 KOs) making his Matchroom debut, and middleweight Austin “Ammo” Williams (16-1, 11 KOs) vs. TBA.

All are in support of the world championship doubleheader featuring hometown hero Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis defending his IBF welterweight title against Karen Chukhadzhian and Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez defending his WBC super flyweight title against Pedro Guevara.

