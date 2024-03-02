By Boxing Bob Newman at ringside

Nico Ali Walsh looked to bounce back from his lone professional loss against Charles Stanford, Cincinnati, OH, in a scheduled 6 round middleweight clash. Right from the get-go, Ali Walsh was intent on attacking the body with jabs, crosses and hooks.Standford opted to be a vocal counter puncher, yelling, “HAH” with every punch thrown. At the bell ending the fourth, Stanford went down from missing his own left hook wildly, correctly ruled a slip by ref Mark Nelson.Stanford had his best round in the sixth, landing some telling blows on Ali Walsh, who couldn’t corner his foe long enough capitalize on the body work. In the end, the judges saw it 59-55 and 60-54 x 2 all for Ali Walsh, now 10-1, 5 KOs, Stanford falls to 7-6, 4 KOs.

Heavyweight Brandon Moore of Lakeland, FL, hammered Hellaman Olguiin, Salt Lake City, UT from pillar to post over eight monotonous, sloppy rounds, but could not put the big man down. Scores were 80-72 across the board for Moore, who improves to 14-0, 8 KOs, while Olguin falls to 9-7-1, 4 KOs.