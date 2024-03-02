Results from San Juan, Puerto Rico Former world title challenger Christopher “Pitufo” Diaz (28-4, 18 KOs) scored a second round knockout over Headley Scott (18-2, 12 KOs) in a super featherweight clash. Coming off a 22-month layoff, Diaz dropped Scott twice with left hooks in round two to end it. Time was 1:48. Results from Verona, NY Turning Stone to Host Fourth Ali Family Fight Like this: Like Loading...

