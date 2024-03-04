By Joe Koizumi

Photos by The Won Promotions

Korean boxing is steadily recovering with regular promotions. The Won Promotions of Korea, in association with Ohashi Promotions of Japan, presented five Korea vs. Japan competitions plus a well-known Korean movie star Ji-Han Do’s professional debut before a packed house crowd on Friday at Fashion Center Event Hall in Seoul, Korea.

Hideyuki Ohashi, currently handling Naoya “The Monster” Inoue as the promoter/manager, used to be WBC/WBA 105-pound champion. Before moving down to the minimum category, Ohashi had a couple of unsuccessful shots at the WBC light fly belt against “Korean Hawk” Jung-Koo Chang twice—both via TKO route—in 1986 (in Japan) and 1988 (in Korea). Their fierce rivalry now becomes a closest friendship, and they shook hands tightly in the ring before the crowd.

The handsome star Ji-Han Do, 150, fought very well but lost a unanimous decision to Thailand’s Jatsada Pithakdanthai, 149.25, over four hard-fought rounds. Do will appear in a comeback fight soon.

Former Korean super light champion Min-Ho Jung (16-5-2), 132.25, was awarded a unanimous decision over Japanese speedster Shinsei Otani (7-2) over eight.

Japan’s Rikuto Adachi (18-4), 153.5, pounded out a unanimous decision (77-75 twice, 78-75) over Gyeong-Min Kang (3-4), 154, over eight.

Ex-Japanese 130-pound champ Seiichi Okada (24-8-2) dropped Hyeon-Jun Lee (3-3) with body shots twice and halted him at 1:26 of the fourth round in a scheduled eight.

Korean Jung-Hyun Shim (2-4-2), 121, fought well but quit because of a broken hand after the fifth round in a scheduled eight with Haruki Ishikawa (10-5) awarded a TKO win.

Japanese female boxer Nanako Suzuki (8-3), 107.25, scored a fine knockout victory over ex-WBC interim minimum champ Eung-Young Huh (8-6-1), 106, at 3:09 of the second round in a scheduled six.

Promoter: Hong-kyun Shin (The Won Promotions) in association with Hideyuki Ohashi (Ohashi Promotions).

_

