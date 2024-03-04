Two-time world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo (28-3, 23 KOs) secured the WBA NABA gold light heavyweight title wth a one sided unanimous decision against Oscar Rojas (29-18-3, 17 KOs) last Friday at the Ronald Reagan Equestrian Center in Miami, Florida. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91. Angulo, 39, under the guidance of trainer Pedro Diaz at Mundo Boxing, was returning to the ring after a hiatus of nearly two years following his defeat to Edgar Berlanga in 2022.
It was such a terrible fight card! The majority of the matches were mismatches and it looked more like amateur boxing! Angulo didn’t look like himself, been out for 2 years affected him, looking slow and wayy heavier, the mexican dude looked like if it was his first professional match, completely sloppy footwork and poor combinations! And to make matters worst, it was for some championship belt never heard of! On a positive note, The most entertaining part of the show was the ring girls, the wild cuban girl with the huge knockers and colombian hottie with the tight little shorts that had a little twerking contest