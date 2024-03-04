Two-time world title challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo (28-3, 23 KOs) secured the WBA NABA gold light heavyweight title wth a one sided unanimous decision against Oscar Rojas (29-18-3, 17 KOs) last Friday at the Ronald Reagan Equestrian Center in Miami, Florida. Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91. Angulo, 39, under the guidance of trainer Pedro Diaz at Mundo Boxing, was returning to the ring after a hiatus of nearly two years following his defeat to Edgar Berlanga in 2022.

