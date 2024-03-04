Heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou made their Grand Arrivals in Riydah, Saudi Arabia, today in advance of Friday’s clash at the Kingdom Arena shown live on DAZN PPV.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
it’s a smart fight for Joshua. He should win easily. If Fury wins too…. Then Eddie Hearn will be a very happy man. Zhang should beat Parker by KO. Fun day ahead!
Thats what they said about Fury who is levels above Joshua and he didn’t “win easily.”
Francis proved his power translates into boxing and that he isn’t to be underestimated. Francis understands he has to win by KO or he won’t get a decision. If he can pull off the KO Fury/Usyk know a showdown with Francis is MONEY. AJ understands if he loses to Francis or doesn’t look impressive he can kiss a title-shot long goodbye. One would think AJ has the advantage but not necessarily. Most boxer agreed that boxing MMA fighters is awkward. They don’t have set patterns like classic boxers. One perfectly placed shot and its over for either man.
look,,, 2 boxers in professional athlete shape and condition. fury should take note…..
Check out how much weight Fury has lost and one could say he has taken note!
Any person can lose weight with a diet, but to look trim, muscular, beside the diet is the intense exercise, and I doubt Fury does it.
As I said in previous comment,,,check Furys latest physique,,,
Hoping AJ gets the KO just because the MMA community is so vested in MMA guys beating boxers.
You can say whatever you want about AJ, but the next time you see that man out of shape will be the first time. He literally looks like someone made him out of marble.
Yeah, he definitely does not miss leg day or any other exercise day!
If the fight goes after 6 rounds, joshua might have a chance of winning the later rounds if he doesn’t get caught in his weak chin! Ngannu is coming to impress from the beginning so, joshua needs to be careful not to exchange early in the rounds or its man down! This fight could go either way!