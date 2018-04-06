Robinson defeats Riojas, Akeem stays unbeaten

By John DiSanto at ringside

In the main event at the 2300 Arena, Upper Darby super middleweight Brandon Robinson, 10-1, 7 KOs, pounded out an eight round unanimous decision over Mexican southpaw Oscar Riojas, 16-9-1, 5 KOs. Robinson floored Riojas in the first, but never came that close to ending the fight again. The result was never in doubt however. Every time Riojas got brave and showed signs of life, Robinson snuffed the surge with a volley of punches. Brandon’s first main event performance was solid and workmanlike if not spectacular. After the full eight rounds the judges scored the one-sided fight for Robinson, 80-71 and 79-72 twice. The show was promoted by Kings Promotions.

In the co-feature, Vegas junior featherweight Raeese Akeem remained undefeated (11-0, 5 KOs) with an eight round unanimous decision win over DC’s Marcus Bates, 8-1-1, 7 KOs. Akeem floored Bates with a right hand in the first round and edged him in most of the other rounds. Yet Bates stayed competitive in the fight. Akeem, however, was just too sharp and consistent, and a bit further along in his development. After eight quality rounds Akeem won by scores of 80-71 and 79-72 twice.

In a sloppy heavyweight bout, Colby Madison, Owings, MD, 6-0-2, 4 KOs, and Texas-based Mexican Guillermo De Rio, 2-2-1, 2 KOs, fought to a six round majority draw. The scores were 57-57 twice, and 58-56 for Madison. Madison held a 49 pound weight advantage.

In an exciting all-Philly brawl, welterweight Poindexter Knight, 3-0, 2 KOs, dropped Vincent Floyd in round one and went on to win a lopsided unanimous decision (40-35 x 3). Despite the wide scores, the fight was an entertaining scuffle, especially in the first two rounds. Floyd jumped out and stung Knight early, but Poindexter responded moments later with the left-right that knocked him down. The went back and forth, but Knight mostly had the better of it.

In a welterweight four rounder, Kenyan Denis Okoth, 2–0-1, 1 KO, topped Rasheed Johnson of Willow Grove, 3-2, 1 KO, by split decision. Johnson started sooner, but Okoth surged in the last two. I saw the fight even at two rounds apiece. However, the official judges scored it 40-36 & 39-37 for Okoth and 39-37 for Johnson.

In a four round junior lightweight fight, Reading’s Joshafat Ortiz, 3-0, 1 KO, blanked Maryland-based Bulgarian Evgueny Metchenov, 0-2, winning by three scores of 40-36.

In the first bout at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, light heavyweight Kendall Cannida, 2-0, defeated debuting Carlos Villanueva, 0-1, by unanimous decision after four rounds. Villanueva won the first round, but Cannida took over in the second. Near the bell in the final round, Cannida caught Villanueva with a left hook that bounced him off the bottom rope. Referee Eric Dali called it a knockdown. Cannida won by three scores of 39-36. Both boxers are from Philadelphia.