LA Fight Club Results

By Miguel Maravilla at ringside

San Antonio’s super featherweight prospect Hector Tanajara (13-0, 5 KOs) won a unanimous decision over Hector Ambriz (12-5-1, 6 KOs) of Ensenada, Mexico in the co-feature bout. Tanajara connected with a solid right hand in the second but Ambriz returned the favor later in the round. Working off the jab in the first half of the fight, Tanajara kept Ambriz at a distance following up with big counters.

In round five Tanajara connected Ambriz with two low blows as that was caused by Ambriz holding Tanajara’s head down, referee Jack Reiss issued Ambriz multiple warnings. Digging to the body in the sixth, Tanajara connected Ambriz with the left hook to the body numerous times. It appeared the Tanajara began to breakdown Ambriz in the seventh continuing to dig downstairs and following up with big shots as the Mexican stood his ground. The eighth and final round Tanajara connected with a solid right hand that backed Ambriz, the Texan finished strong attacking and backing his opponent up in route to a unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 80-72.

In the opening bout from the Belasco Theater in downtown Los Angeles Jose Vargas (4-0, 3 KOs) of Pasadena, California made quick work of Jorge Careaga (1-2) of Sonora, Mexico. Vargas came out aggressive connecting Careaga with big punches. A right uppercut did it as Careaga hit the canvas referee Zachary Young reached a ten count at 52 seconds of the opening round.