By Miguel Maravilla and David Robinett at ringside

In a big upset aided by a bad stoppage, unheralded welterweight Anthony Young (21-2, 7 KOs) defeated former WBO super welterweight champion Sadam “World Kid” Ali (27-3, 14 KOs) after the referee stepped in to wave the fight over at 2:38 of round three in a scheduled twelve round contest.

Although Young hurt Ali with a right hook, followed by a left hook that pinned Ali into a corner shortly before the stoppage, the actual end of the fight occurred after Young missed Ali with two punches sandwiched around one that grazed harmlessly off Ali’s shoulder. Referee Robert Byrd, who was viewing the action from behind Young’s back, presumably couldn’t tell that the final sequence of punches didn’t hit their marks and prematurely jumped in to rescue what may have appeared to him as a defenseless Ali in the corner.

The erroneous stoppage spoiled what was otherwise shaping up to be an exciting fight, as both fighters were willing to engage and were landing shots on each other with regularity. With the victory, Young picked up a vacant “silver” welterweight title from the United States National Boxing Council (USNBC), a regional governing body associated with the WBC.

Super featherweight Aram Avagnyan (9-0-1, 4 KOs) of Armenia outscored Francisco Esparza (9-1-1, 3 KOs) of Las Vegas in going ten rounds. Esparza got it started as he dropped Avagnyan with a left hook in round two. The local native boxed the early part of the fight as Avagnyan pressed. Standing and trading in the fifth Esparza and Avagnyan exchanged. The second half of the fight Esparza seemed sluggish but continued to outwork the tough Armenian that continued to press. Avagnyan continued to stalk and stay on top of Esparza in the eighth as he began to look comfortable in the ring. Late in the fight Avagnyan connected some good shots and pressed the action as Esparza kept his distance. The tenth and final round saw the two fighters trade as the fight seemed to be up in the air. Avagnyan pulls off a tough unanimous decision win as the judges scored the fight 97-92, 96-93, and 96-93.

In the opening bout from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas super middleweights Alexis Espino (2-0, 1 KO) of Las Vegas won a unanimous decision over Billy Wagner (1-1) of Montana. Boxing patiently, Espino controlled the fight landing heavy punches rocking Wagner. Espino was deducted a point in round two for hitting Wagner while he was down. A hard right hand followed by a left hook rocked Wagner in the third as Espino continued to box and land heavy punches battering Wagner in route to a unanimous decision. The judges scored the fight 39-36, 39-36, and 39-34.