WBO middleweight champion Demetrius Andrade (27-0 17 KOs) will defend his title against Maciej Sulecki (28-1 11 KOs) on June 29 at the Dunkin Donuts Center in Rhode Island, Providence live on DAZN in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK. Andrade announced his fight at the Canelo-Jacobs unification clash at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

“After tonight, there will be one guy with three of the belts, and I’ve got the fourth,” said Andrade. “Both guys (Alvarez and Jacobs) have been very vocal about wanting to unify after this fight, so let’s make it happen.”