By Robert Hough at ringside

In a fight worthy of Stockton, California’s reputation as a sharp-elbowed port city where serious men fight, cruiserweight Blake McKernan (12-0, 6 KOs) worked his way to a unanimous decision over Joey Montoya (9-7-3, 3 KOs). McKernan, an Army vet from nearby Sacramento, pressed the action throughout the eight rounds, landing looping rights from outside and big, whacking body shots inside. Montoya, from Colorado Springs, Colo., came to fight and landed no small number of punches during several extended inside battles. Scores were 79-72 twice and 78-73.

Stockton’s own Quilisto Madera (12-2, 8 KOs) earned a unanimous decision over Osbaldo Gonzalez (6-4, 4 KOs) in a high-action six-round middleweight fight. Madera came forward throughout the contest, throwing big shots, the occasional jab and grinding inside punches. Gonzalez, from Tulsa, Okla, was competitive and worked well to the body, though Madera was a step, a punch, a move better.

Super bantamweight Vislan Dalkhaev (11-1, 3 KOs) brought his impressive record and not so much else into the ring against Vincent Jennings (6-6-2, 4 KOs), who fought better than his record suggested he might. Dalkhaev, from Montreal, Canada got the six-round decision by questionable scores of 59-55 twice and 60-54. There was little sustained action throughout the fight and just a few effective punches from both participants. Dalkhaev had some success with his jab.

Welterweight Brian Mendoza (17-0, 12 KOs) pulverized Carlos Rodriguez (12-8-1, 5 KOs) at 1:45 of the second round. Scheduled for eight, the contest had the makings of a tough, lively contest, with Rodriguez countering effectively throughout the first round and well into the second. And then it was over. The New Mexico fighter landed a wicked left hook. The Mexican was down. There was no count.

In the opening bout at Stockton Arena, light heavyweight Felix Valera (18-2,15 KOs) outworked and stopped Mario Aguilar (20-7, 17 KOs) at 2:24 of the fourth round. Valera, from the Dominican Republic, was far more active than the Mexican fighter on the outside and in landing body punches on the inside. Valera stepped up the action and power in the fourth and landed several combinations while Aguilar had no response.