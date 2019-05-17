Lightweight prospect ”Ruthless” Romero Duno (20-1, 15 KOs) scored a nine round split technical decision over Juan Antonio “Mozo” Rodriguez (30-8, 26 KOs) to claim the vacant NABO title on Friday night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California. A hard fought fight went to the scorecards after an accidental headbutt in round nine. Scores were 85-84, 86-83 Duno, 85-84 Rodriguez. Duno was deducted a point in round seven. Duno dropped Rodriguez with a body shot in round eight.

In a clash between unbeaten featherweights, NABF beltholder Manny “Chato” Robles III (18-0, 8 KOs) won a ten round split decision over Rigoberto Hermosillo (11-1-1, 8 KOs). Robles floored Hermosillo in round one, but Hermosillo pressed the action the rest of the way. Scores were 97-92, 96-93 Robles, and 95-94 Hermosillo.

Unbeaten super lightweight Genaro “El Conde” Gamez (9-0, 6 KOs) smoked Daniel Evangelista (20-10-2 16 KOs) in the first round. Gamez dropped Evangelista in round one and finished him with his follow-up barrage. Time was 2:43. Five first round KOs now for Gamez.

Lightweight Carlos “The Solution” Morales (18-4-3, 7 KOs) stopped journeyman Pedro Navarrete (30-24-3, 19 KOs) in round five.