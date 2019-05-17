By Ray Wheatley — World of Boxing

Photos: Peter Mitrevski

2016 Olympian Daniel Lewis worked as a sparring partner for IBF middleweight champion Daniel Jacobs for his unification bout with Canelo Alvarez and performed exceptionally well, which caught the eye of Top Rank CEO Bob Arum and resulted in the classy Australian being signed to the powerful boxing promotional group.



Lewis has targeted WBA #15, IBF #15 Tim Tszyu, who he defeated in the amateur ranks.

“I have just returned from America and I am now signed to Top Rank,” Lewis said to radio 2BACR. “They are the biggest promoter in the world so I am very happy with that. I was in training camp with Daniel Jacobs for his fight with Canelo Alvarez and I held my own and done really good. Once I had performed well, we had a meeting with Bob Arum and they were happy to sign me up and give me a go. Now I have an opportunity to do my best on a big stage.”



Peter Mitrevski junior who manages Lewis said, “Daniel had his first professional fight at super middleweight after no middleweight in Australia would fight him. He will have his next fight at light middleweight and we have targeted Tim Tszyu who Lewis defeated in the amateurs.

“We will make an offer to Joel Camilleri who lost to Tszyu this week. Camilleri took Tszyu the distance but I’m confident he will stop Joel. Daniel impressed everyone who witnessed his sparring sessions with Daniel Jacobs.” “ He is a future world champion.”



Daniel Lewis is training under Graham Shaw, who guided Daniel Geale to the IBF and WBA middleweight championships.