The World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee announced a new date for the purse bid to carry out the bout between Manuel Charr and Trevor Bryan for the World Heavyweight Title. The bid, originally scheduled for May 17, will now take place on the 28th at the offices of the WBA in Panama City.

The conditions of the auction will not change. The minimum amount for the organization of the bout is stipulated in US $1,000,000, while the minimum amount of participation will be US $15,000. The distribution wil be 75% for the champion, Charr, a native of Syria and of German nationality, and the remaining 25% will be for American Bryan, who owns the Interim Title of the division.

The Panamanian Aurelio Fiengo, deputy director of the Classifications Committee, will be directing the auction. Charr is champion since 2016 and will make the second defense of his belt after some time of suspension. For his part, Bryan earned the right to face him by getting the Interim Championship last year and becoming the mandatory challenger for the champion. All parties involved were duly notified about the changes in the auction and their presence is expected for the important event.