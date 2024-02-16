Results from Commerce, California Unbeaten super bantamweight Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (10-0, 7 KOs) outscored Diuhl Olguin (16-35-7, 10 KOs) over six rounds. Chavez recovered from a first round knockdown to win 59-54, 58-55, 58-55. Unbeaten lightweight Joshua Garcia (7-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round KO against Eric Lozada (1-1-1, 0 KOs). A flush right hand finished Lozada. Time was 1:45. Pro debuting middleweight Sasha Tudor (0-0-1, 0 KOs) and Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1, 0 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Scores were 39-37 Gonzalez, 39-37 Tudor, 38-38. Note: The scheduled co-feature between flyweights Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval and Jayson Mama was scrapped when Mama tested positive for Hep-C. Curiel, Nontshinga make weight Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

