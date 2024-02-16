Unbeaten super bantamweight Jorge “El Niño Dorado” Chavez (10-0, 7 KOs) outscored Diuhl Olguin (16-35-7, 10 KOs) over six rounds. Chavez recovered from a first round knockdown to win 59-54, 58-55, 58-55.
Unbeaten lightweight Joshua Garcia (7-0, 4 KOs) scored a first round KO against Eric Lozada (1-1-1, 0 KOs). A flush right hand finished Lozada. Time was 1:45.
Pro debuting middleweight Sasha Tudor (0-0-1, 0 KOs) and Josias Gonzalez (2-2-1, 0 KOs) battled to a four round draw. Scores were 39-37 Gonzalez, 39-37 Tudor, 38-38.
Note: The scheduled co-feature between flyweights Ricardo “El Niño” Sandoval and Jayson Mama was scrapped when Mama tested positive for Hep-C.