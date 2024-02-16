By Evan Jacobs

Englebrecht Promotions & Events returned to the Hangar at the OC Fair & Events Center in Costa Mesa, CA for the first show of 2024 and it was yet another great night of fights that had a little something for everyone…four boxing matches, an MMA clash, and even a sword fight!

Yes, you read that right! The event opened with some fine fencing skills on display before a very appreciative crowd. The swords moved swiftly as the audience cheered on this very intricate art form. The combatants showed strong resolve and really set the stage for the action to follow as the evening moved on.

Opening the show was Perris, Ca’s William Simpson (4-0- 3KOs) vs. Mexico’s Peter Gonzalez (0-2) in a 4 round, middleweight boxing match. These two warriors wanted to start off the show right and they did not disappoint the rabid Fight Club OC crowd. Simpson came out like a man on a mission. Gonzalez attempted to engage on even footing but got stopped in the first round for his effort.

After that, Rancho Cucamonga’s Jaime Cerna (5-0-1 3KOs) battled Tustin’s Stephen Martinez (1-2) in a 4 round, light heavyweight boxing match. These two warriors wanted to start off the show right and they did not disappoint the rabid Fight Club OC crowd. Cerna took his time in the first, downloading information on Martinez. Then, when the moment was right, Cerna dropped the hammer and knocked out Martinez in short order with an assortment of punches.

A vibe of anticipation permeated the Hangar as Huntington Beach’s Kohl Laren (2-1) took on McFarland’s Gary Evans (0-4) in a 3 round, super lightweight, MMA bout. MMA at the Hangar always brings the crowd to a fever pitch, and Laren and Evans lived up to the hype. Buoyed by the raucous crowd, Laren and Evans came out like warriors from centuries passed. It didn’t take long for Laren to get the upper hand and he scored a first round victory over the game, but very outgunned Evans.

In one of the night’s most anticipated bouts, San Diego’s Denise Moran (2-0) took on the crafty Julie Metzner (2-6-1) from St. Louis. These featherweights engaged in a 4 round war that was a clear candidate for Fight Club OC Fight of the Night! Moran and Metzner went at it from the opening bell, with each fighter having their moments. It was literally punches in bunches from round 1 through 4, with Moran doing just enough to win each round. In the end, her work rate was rewarded as she ended up with a decision over her game opponent.

Closing out the show was a Tequila Mandala Young Champions bout! Jordan Panthen (7-0 6KOs) of Hawaii returned to his west coast home and went head-to-head with Adam Diu Abdulhamid (18-15 9KOs) of the Philippines in a 6 round, light heavyweight boxing match. Panthen is always challenging himself with tough bouts and tonight was no exception. The first round saw Panthen come out and gauge what Diu Abdulhamid had to offer. Each fighter took turns looking at the other, until Panthen unloaded and cracked Diu Abdulhamid with an uppercut that ended the proceedings for the night!