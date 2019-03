The female reporter kissed by IBF #1 heavyweight Kubrat Pulev at the conclusion of a post-fight interview last Saturday night has retained celebrity attorney Gloria Allred. They are alleging sexual harassment and assault against the boxer. Allred has sent a letter to the California Athletic Commission seeking to have Pulov’s boxing license suspended and they want the issue placed on the agenda of the next CSAC meeting to get “an appropriate sanction” against Pulev.