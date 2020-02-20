Hours before the Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury rematch — Lucien Reid (8-0-2, 4 KOs) and Brad Foster (11-0-2, 4 KOs) will settle a score of their own. Foster will defend his Commonwealth and British super bantamweight titles in a 12-round rematch Saturday from London’s York Hall on a card promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. Foster and Reid fought last September, with Foster retaining his titles via majority draw in a pitched battle that saw both men cut. Foster-Reid II will headline a scheduled six-fight card on ESPN+.