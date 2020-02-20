Hours before the Deontay Wilder versus Tyson Fury rematch — Lucien Reid (8-0-2, 4 KOs) and Brad Foster (11-0-2, 4 KOs) will settle a score of their own. Foster will defend his Commonwealth and British super bantamweight titles in a 12-round rematch Saturday from London’s York Hall on a card promoted by Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. Foster and Reid fought last September, with Foster retaining his titles via majority draw in a pitched battle that saw both men cut. Foster-Reid II will headline a scheduled six-fight card on ESPN+.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.