Welterweight Abel Ramos (23-3-2, 18 KOs) of Arizona has a huge opportunity ahead of him this Saturday night. He will face Francisco “Chia” Santana (25-6-1, 12 KOs) as part of PBC’s FOX and FOX Deportes telecast from the Dignity Health Sports Park, formerly StubHub Center, in Carson, California.



The bout will be the co-feature to a telecast headlined by WBC welterweight world champion Shawn Porter making his first title defense against mandatory challenger Yordenis Ugas.

Ramos has been in some extremely entertaining fights over the last few years. He had epic televised battles with now world champion Maurice Hooker, Ivan Baranchyk, and Jamal James. Some observers felt he deserved the nod over Hooker in their eight round draw. He had Baranchyk down in their encounter.

In his welterweight debut vs the highly touted James he dropped a disputed 10 round majority decision.

Those events are all behind him now says his manager Andrew Zak, who believes Ramos’ fight could be a fight of the year candidate. “I want to thank Al Haymon, Tom Brown, and Luis De Cubas Jr. for this opportunity for Abel. Viewers know that any fight involving Abel is guranteed fireworks. That trend will continue with this fight. We could be looking at a fight of the year.”

How are you feeling from the move up from 140 to 147?

I’m feeling good at 147. Feeling strong. I feel like I can still make 140 but I’m willing to fight at both weights

Your fight actually replaced another fight. Was the timing perfect for you with the training schedule at that time?

It actually was. I was expecting a fight in the middle of March so I was in training when they told me about this fight. We got a 5-week notice so we had plenty of time to prepare for Santana.

What is your take on his style?

Well he’s a pressure fighter, comes forward, throws a lot of combinations

That should be a perfect style for your style of fighting, correct?

I feel it is.

Do you feel that you have settled into the welterweight division having proven yourself vs James?

James was my first solid test at 147. I am adapted to weight much better now.

Do you feel that you put the welterweight division on notice after your performance vs James?

Yeah it was a good fight and I feel that I did put the division on notice. The welterweight is stacked with talent and I am looking forward to being in big fights there.

You are consistently in crowd-pleasing fights. Do you feel your fight could be the night’s most exciting fight?

I feel that Santana and I are a great matchup. Ramos vs Santana has a big chance at stealing the show!

Are you even more motivated knowing that with a victory you could be considered in the future to fight the main event winner?

Yeah of course! That’s what motivates me. My dream has always been to be a world champion and being a step closer to accomplishing that dream excites me more than anything.