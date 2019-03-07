WBC Latin jr. flyweight champion and #13 contender Saul “Baby” Juarez and #7 WBC challenger Mario “Mayonesas” Andrade came face to face today at the routine medical check-up in Boxing Commission offices in Mexico City in anticipation of their upcoming rematch this Friday at the Deportivo del Metro in Iztaclaco.



Juarez and Andrade battled to a 10 round draw last July 27 at the Blackberry Auditorium as part of the successful Boxeo Telemundo series which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary. The bout will be televised live by the Telemundo Network at 11:35 PM.